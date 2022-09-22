JMP Securities Boosts Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Price Target to $111.00

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $106.00 to $111.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

NTLA has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com raised Intellia Therapeutics to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Bank of America began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $121.67.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NTLA opened at $59.47 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 2.02. Intellia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $37.08 and a fifty-two week high of $155.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 883.17%. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.01) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTLA. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. 88.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

