JMP Securities Raises Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) Price Target to $16.00

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by JMP Securities from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Lifesci Capital upgraded Larimar Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. William Blair raised Larimar Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday.

Larimar Therapeutics Trading Up 7.5 %

Shares of LRMR opened at $3.45 on Monday. Larimar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $13.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Larimar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:LRMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.15. On average, research analysts predict that Larimar Therapeutics will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Celano acquired 31,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 31,746 shares in the company, valued at $99,999.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Larimar Therapeutics news, Director Thomas Edward Hamilton bought 317,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 507,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,598,908.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Celano bought 31,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.15 per share, with a total value of $99,999.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,999.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 666,666 shares of company stock valued at $2,099,998. Corporate insiders own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Larimar Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LRMR. DAFNA Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 70,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,690 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 883,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,534,000 after buying an additional 50,795 shares in the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC raised its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 424,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 188,764 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners raised its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 30,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

About Larimar Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive, and fatal genetic disease.

Further Reading

