John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.70-$4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.13 billion-$2.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.14 billion.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded John Wiley & Sons from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. CJS Securities upgraded John Wiley & Sons from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.
NYSE WLY opened at $42.38 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60. John Wiley & Sons has a 1 year low of $39.43 and a 1 year high of $58.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.84.
John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.
