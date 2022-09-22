John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.70-$4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.13 billion-$2.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.14 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded John Wiley & Sons from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. CJS Securities upgraded John Wiley & Sons from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Performance

NYSE WLY opened at $42.38 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60. John Wiley & Sons has a 1 year low of $39.43 and a 1 year high of $58.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.84.

Insider Activity

About John Wiley & Sons

In other John Wiley & Sons news, EVP Jay Flynn sold 1,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.65, for a total transaction of $85,292.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,955 shares in the company, valued at $85,335.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Danielle Mcmahan sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $147,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,962.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Jay Flynn sold 1,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.65, for a total transaction of $85,292.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,335.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

Featured Articles

