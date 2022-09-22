Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $287.00 to $247.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Jones Lang LaSalle traded as low as $154.63 and last traded at $155.92, with a volume of 271533 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $157.14.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on JLL. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth $225,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,488,000 after acquiring an additional 26,161 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.5% during the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 29,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,108,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth $7,940,000. 95.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $177.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.28.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

