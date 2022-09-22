JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIDA) Shares Down 1.7%

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIDA – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $37.25 and last traded at $37.45. 12,508 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,022% from the average session volume of 1,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.08.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.47 and its 200 day moving average is $41.14.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $276,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF by 46.0% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 7,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $346,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders International Equity ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period.

