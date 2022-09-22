JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) Price Target to €55.00

Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €70.00 ($71.43) to €55.00 ($56.12) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CDMGF. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Icade from €70.00 ($71.43) to €65.00 ($66.33) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Icade from €74.00 ($75.51) to €50.00 ($51.02) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Icade from €75.00 ($76.53) to €60.00 ($61.22) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their price target on Icade from €81.50 ($83.16) to €68.50 ($69.90) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Icade currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.53.

Get Icade alerts:

Icade Stock Performance

CDMGF stock opened at $44.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.22 and a 200-day moving average of $54.20. Icade has a 12-month low of $43.00 and a 12-month high of $79.30.

Icade Company Profile

As an investor and a developer, Icade is an integrated real estate player that designs innovative real estate products and services adapted to new urban lifestyles and habits. By placing corporate social responsibility and innovation at the core of its strategy, Icade is closely involved with stakeholders and users in the citieslocal authorities and communities, companies and employees, institutions and associations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Icade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.