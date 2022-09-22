JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Purchased by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,282 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $10,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 74,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:JPST traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,567,794 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.16.

