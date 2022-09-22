JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) Holdings Boosted by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 114.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,681 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF comprises about 1.3% of PDS Planning Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. PDS Planning Inc owned about 0.21% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $7,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 59,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 25.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 40,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of JMST traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.35. 988,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 880,968. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.57. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.30 and a 12 month high of $51.11.
