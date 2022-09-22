Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.61

Jubilee Metals Group PLC (LON:JLP – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 14.61 ($0.18) and traded as low as GBX 13.10 ($0.16). Jubilee Metals Group shares last traded at GBX 13.10 ($0.16), with a volume of 2,039,880 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 20 ($0.24) price target on shares of Jubilee Metals Group in a report on Monday, September 5th.

Get Jubilee Metals Group alerts:

Jubilee Metals Group Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £339.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,270.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 13.66 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 14.57.

About Jubilee Metals Group

Jubilee Metals Group plc operates as a diversified metals processing and recovery company. It operates through four segments: Metals Processing, Business Development, Exploration, and Corporate. The company explores for platinum group metals, such as platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, osmium, and gold; and chrome, lead, zinc, vanadium, copper, and cobalt ores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jubilee Metals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jubilee Metals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.