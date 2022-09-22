Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Has $471,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 70.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,267 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 145,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,842,000 after buying an additional 14,746 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 152.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 42,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 25,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 112,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 10,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,357,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,848,964. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.02 and a 1-year high of $52.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.26.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.