Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Has $809,000 Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 146.0% in the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 146.8% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VT traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $83.04. The company had a trading volume of 109,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,101,580. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.80. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $82.75 and a one year high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.