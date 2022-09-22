Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Raises Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,193,000 after acquiring an additional 48,866,721 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,140,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,404,000 after purchasing an additional 8,543,788 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 9,005,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879,945 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,445,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455,430 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded down $0.81 on Thursday, reaching $39.30. 42,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,486,891. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.64 and a 12 month high of $55.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.09.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

