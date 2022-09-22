Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Reduces Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,667 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,839 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,896,224.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,518 shares of company stock worth $15,378,613. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 5.8 %

AMD stock traded down $4.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,188,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,513,768. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.60 and a 1-year high of $164.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $113.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.54.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.30.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

See Also

