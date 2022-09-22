Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 1,130 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,101 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Five9 by 29.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in Five9 by 9.6% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Five9 by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,767 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

FIVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Five9 from $166.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Five9 from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. MKM Partners began coverage on Five9 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Five9 in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Five9 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.30.

NASDAQ:FIVN traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.06. 55,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,770. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.29. Five9, Inc. has a one year low of $79.41 and a one year high of $172.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.53 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.05. Five9 had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.15%. The business had revenue of $189.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Five9’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,500 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total value of $243,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,239.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Five9 news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total value of $243,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,239.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 1,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total value of $148,581.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,840,475.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,555 shares of company stock valued at $4,642,927. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

