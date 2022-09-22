Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 15,683 Shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,683 shares during the period. Global X Uranium ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC owned 0.28% of Global X Uranium ETF worth $3,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Global X Uranium ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Global X Uranium ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 680.0% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Uranium ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Global X Uranium ETF stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.68. 126,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,655,188. Global X Uranium ETF has a 12-month low of $17.65 and a 12-month high of $31.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.32.

