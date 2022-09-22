Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 355 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,907,154. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.39 and a 200-day moving average of $82.86. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.32 and a 12-month high of $86.22.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
