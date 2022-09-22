Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 729 Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 194.3% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $165,000.

Get iShares Micro-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IWC traded down $2.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $106.16. 964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,733. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.95 and its 200 day moving average is $116.77. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $102.20 and a 12 month high of $158.05.

About iShares Micro-Cap ETF

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.