K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $29.79

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$29.79 and last traded at C$29.71, with a volume of 3420 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$30.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KBL shares. National Bankshares lowered their target price on K-Bro Linen from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Cormark dropped their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$42.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$43.00.

K-Bro Linen Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.28, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$320.56 million and a PE ratio of 66.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$31.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$32.14.

K-Bro Linen Dividend Announcement

About K-Bro Linen

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 266.67%.

(Get Rating)

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

