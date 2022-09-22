Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Sets New 1-Year Low at $66.19

Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $66.19 and last traded at $66.59, with a volume of 302 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KALU. Benchmark cut their price objective on Kaiser Aluminum from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Kaiser Aluminum Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.66.

Kaiser Aluminum Dividend Announcement

Kaiser Aluminum ( NASDAQ:KALU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.78). Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $954.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -789.74%.

Insider Activity at Kaiser Aluminum

In related news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $31,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,737.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,200 shares of company stock valued at $90,088. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 283,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,670,000 after purchasing an additional 14,486 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 901.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 114,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,778,000 after purchasing an additional 103,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 5.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 164,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,458,000 after purchasing an additional 8,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

