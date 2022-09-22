Karp Capital Management Corp Acquires 27,279 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Karp Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 1,503.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,279 shares during the quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Entegris were worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ENTG. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in Entegris by 1,057.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Entegris by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Entegris by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Entegris by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Entegris by 136.5% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Stock Performance

Shares of ENTG stock traded down $3.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.91. 69,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,961. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a current ratio of 9.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.41. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.92 and a 52 week high of $158.00.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $692.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.90 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 18.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is 11.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Entegris from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.10.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

