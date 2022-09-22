Karp Capital Management Corp Acquires Shares of 18,643 Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ)

Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 18,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 62.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,268,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932,976 shares in the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 185.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 711,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,586,000 after acquiring an additional 462,598 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 506,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,061,000 after acquiring an additional 42,952 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 337,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,716,000 after acquiring an additional 81,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 173,918.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 269,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,959,000 after acquiring an additional 269,573 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of PWZ traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $23.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 957,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,613. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.48 and a fifty-two week high of $28.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.84.
