Karp Capital Management Corp Has $10.05 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Karp Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,856 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Karp Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $10,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,110.0% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $140.87. 173,959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,667,922. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.25. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $137.50 and a 12 month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

