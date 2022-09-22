Karp Capital Management Corp Invests $1.93 Million in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 8,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 458.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,302,000 after acquiring an additional 28,730 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. O Dell Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $504,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $3.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $224.36. 218,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,281,134. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $213.19 and a 1-year high of $328.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.21.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.