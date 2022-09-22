Karp Capital Management Corp Invests $4.53 Million in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV)

Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 174,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,531,000. Karp Capital Management Corp owned 2.03% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $322,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 512,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,957,000 after acquiring an additional 30,567 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 308,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,017,000 after acquiring an additional 7,196 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 270,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,888,000 after buying an additional 6,812 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 83.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 166,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,851,000 after buying an additional 75,674 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of EDIV traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.57. 1,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,994. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.45 and a fifty-two week high of $32.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.80.

