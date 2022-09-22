Karp Capital Management Corp Sells 5,029 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Karp Capital Management Corp lessened its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,029 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $6,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5,787.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 157,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,340,000 after buying an additional 154,406 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 56.7% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 182,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,541,000 after acquiring an additional 66,150 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 50.0% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 150,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,992,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 549.1% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 45,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,399,000 after buying an additional 38,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $15,500,000.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of SOXX traded down $10.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $337.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,529. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $326.70 and a 1-year high of $559.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $386.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $402.80.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.