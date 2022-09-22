Karp Capital Management Corp Sells 5,033 Shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Karp Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,033 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp owned about 0.19% of ProShares Ultra QQQ worth $5,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 27,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 169.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Price Performance

QLD stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.30. The company had a trading volume of 284,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,208,949. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.32 and a 200 day moving average of $52.54. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 12 month low of $38.24 and a 12 month high of $94.54.

About ProShares Ultra QQQ

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

