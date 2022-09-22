Karp Capital Management Corp Takes $3.71 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 59,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,711,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 170,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,650,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 31,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 159,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,971,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,829,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

EFA traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $58.65. 3,101,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,493,806. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.75 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.52.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.