Karp Capital Management Corp Trims Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Karp Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,417 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 56,894 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,262,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in Adobe by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 556,416 shares of the software company’s stock worth $315,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the software company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.11.

Shares of ADBE traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $287.06. 5,631,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,529,834. The company has a market cap of $134.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.14. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $280.06 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $391.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $404.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.07. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,769 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,562 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

