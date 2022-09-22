Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 83.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,306,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,349,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,477 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,461,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,216,472,000 after buying an additional 617,023 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,989,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,424,000 after acquiring an additional 444,154 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,124,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $561,879,000 after buying an additional 308,911 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,506,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $523,969,000 after purchasing an additional 337,527 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MUB stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $103.64. 8,331,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,773,626. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.26. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.61 and a fifty-two week high of $116.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

