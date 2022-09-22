Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 61.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,813 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 959.8% during the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

SPEM traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,284,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,059,684. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $32.52 and a 52-week high of $44.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.64.

