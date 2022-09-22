Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF makes up about 1.7% of Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,081,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,169,000 after acquiring an additional 576,467 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,372,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 131.2% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 136,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,855,000 after buying an additional 77,282 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 344.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,456,000 after buying an additional 68,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiser Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,688,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF stock traded down $3.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $167.34. The company had a trading volume of 42,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,168. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a one year low of $163.11 and a one year high of $223.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.88.

