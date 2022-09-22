Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Has $4.59 Million Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,297 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up about 3.9% of Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. owned about 0.08% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $4,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,242,000. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter worth $17,188,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,249,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,245,000 after purchasing an additional 213,677 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 586,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,823,000 after buying an additional 183,588 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,074,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,734,000 after acquiring an additional 161,906 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.56. 595,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,230. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.94. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52 week low of $60.93 and a 52 week high of $78.43.

