Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Takes $27,000 Position in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AUR. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. bought a new position in Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter worth about $443,839,000. Lightspeed Ultimate General Partner Select III Ltd. bought a new position in Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,266,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,283,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at $34,041,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at $20,947,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Aurora Innovation from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Aurora Innovation Stock Down 6.1 %

AUR traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,774,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,379,447. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average of $3.36. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a one year low of $1.84 and a one year high of $17.77.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

