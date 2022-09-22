KeyCorp Begins Coverage on Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK)

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners reiterated a neutral rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.88.

Shares of Comstock Resources stock opened at $18.60 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.30 and a 200-day moving average of $15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.32. Comstock Resources has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $22.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $946.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.80 million. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 63.77% and a net margin of 12.80%. The company’s revenue was up 175.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comstock Resources will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Patrick Mcgough acquired 28,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.86 per share, for a total transaction of $427,968.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 92,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,943.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Morris E. Foster acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.16 per share, for a total transaction of $254,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 144,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,565.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick Mcgough acquired 28,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.86 per share, for a total transaction of $427,968.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 92,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,943.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 142,800 shares of company stock worth $2,574,208 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comstock Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 30.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,034,408 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,553,000 after buying an additional 239,736 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,409,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 13.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,561,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $59,529,000 after buying an additional 554,378 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 1.1% during the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,094,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,280,000 after buying an additional 11,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cross Staff Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 396,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,167,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. 34.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

