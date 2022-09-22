KeyCorp Comments on Comstock Resources, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Comstock Resources in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 19th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Comstock Resources’ current full-year earnings is $3.71 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.17 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.66 EPS.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CRK. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Comstock Resources from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Comstock Resources from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Comstock Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Comstock Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.88.

Comstock Resources Stock Down 1.6 %

CRK opened at $18.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.72. Comstock Resources has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $22.11.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $946.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.80 million. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 63.77% and a net margin of 12.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 175.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,752,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 1,584.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 198,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 186,399 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter worth $192,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 379.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,067,000 after buying an additional 397,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 324.1% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 49,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 37,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO M Jay Allison bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.50 per share, for a total transaction of $975,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,690,813 shares in the company, valued at $32,970,853.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO M Jay Allison bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.50 per share, for a total transaction of $975,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,690,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,970,853.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Morris E. Foster purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.16 per share, with a total value of $254,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 144,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,565.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 142,800 shares of company stock worth $2,574,208 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Comstock Resources

(Get Rating)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.