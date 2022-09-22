KeyFi Trading Down 9.9% This Week (KEYFI)

KeyFi (KEYFI) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Over the last week, KeyFi has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar. KeyFi has a market cap of $253,046.63 and $20.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KeyFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0620 or 0.00000320 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KeyFi alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005155 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,396.30 or 0.99951447 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00007519 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004803 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00059378 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010645 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005705 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005155 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00063798 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001950 BTC.

KeyFi Coin Profile

KEYFI is a coin. KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 4,078,262 coins. The Reddit community for KeyFi is https://reddit.com/r/KeyFi_Official. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KeyFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The KeyFi platform is an app-based platform for managing decentralized finance (DeFi) assets across multiple protocols, including Compound, Aave and others. The platform offers token staking incentives that require a unique decentralized identity credential, which is powered by SelfKey. The KEYFI token is designed to be used across multiple blockchain networks to provide services for as many users as possible. Telegram | Discord | Instagram | YouTube | LinkedIn | Reddit | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeyFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KeyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KeyFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KeyFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.