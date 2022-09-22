Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Ballast Inc.

Ballast Inc. lowered its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank OZK boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank OZK now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $120.51. The company had a trading volume of 5,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,598. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.84 and a 200 day moving average of $130.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $40.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.31. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $117.32 and a 1-year high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 249.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.71%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.15.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

