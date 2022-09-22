Kingspan Group (LON:KGP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $50.26

Kingspan Group plc (LON:KGP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 50.26 ($0.61) and last traded at GBX 51.52 ($0.62), with a volume of 97126 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 53.92 ($0.65).
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Friday, August 19th.
The stock has a market capitalization of £93.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 59.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 71.17.
About Kingspan Group
Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.
