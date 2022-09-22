KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Buys Shares of 11,948 MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new stake in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDXG. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in MiMedx Group by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 217,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 26,236 shares in the last quarter. apricus wealth LLC bought a new stake in MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,666,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in MiMedx Group by 197.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 189,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 125,572 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 330,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 11,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 255,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 40,681 shares during the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Robert Benjamin Stein sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $70,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 314,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,508.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Rohit Kashyap sold 12,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $51,964.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 430,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,603.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Benjamin Stein sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $70,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 314,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,508.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,946 shares of company stock valued at $272,928. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDXG stock opened at $2.96 on Thursday. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $8.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 586.91.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $66.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.07 million. As a group, analysts forecast that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MDXG shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on MiMedx Group from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com downgraded MiMedx Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th.

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

