KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $271,000 Stock Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lowered its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,848 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the first quarter valued at about $2,470,000. Covington Capital Management increased its position in Snap by 134.9% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 11,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 6,434 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Snap by 166.7% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Snap by 25.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 31,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 6,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Snap by 5.1% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 40,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Snap Stock Performance

Shares of SNAP opened at $10.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.87 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.80. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.34 and a 12 month high of $83.34.

Insider Activity at Snap

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 18.31% and a negative return on equity of 21.55%. As a group, analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $99,586.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 255,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,587,161.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $99,586.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 255,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,587,161.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $116,590.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,090,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,289,623.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,197,414 shares of company stock valued at $12,434,463.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNAP. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Snap from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Snap from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Atlantic Securities cut Snap from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Snap from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.91.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

