KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Sells 160 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Catalent in the 4th quarter worth $616,791,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter valued at about $195,690,000. Novo Holdings A S bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,032,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 6,999,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,265,000 after purchasing an additional 929,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,893,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,005,000 after purchasing an additional 754,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTLT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Catalent from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Catalent from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Catalent from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.13.

Insider Activity

Catalent Stock Down 4.6 %

In related news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $34,528.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,438,339.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Catalent news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $33,352.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,041.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $34,528.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,438,339.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,873,343 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CTLT opened at $83.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.26. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.10 and a twelve month high of $142.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.36.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Catalent had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Catalent

(Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

Further Reading

