Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFYGet Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.34-$1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.50. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Korn Ferry from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com cut Korn Ferry from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

NYSE KFY opened at $49.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.41. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $48.28 and a 1 year high of $84.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFYGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.03). Korn Ferry had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 22.49%. The company had revenue of $695.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Korn Ferry’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is presently 9.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Korn Ferry by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Korn Ferry in the second quarter valued at about $735,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 19.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,073,000 after buying an additional 8,660 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 7.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 15.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 38,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

