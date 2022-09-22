Krilogy Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:BMAY)

Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:BMAY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 139,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,963,000. Krilogy Financial LLC owned about 2.22% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 37,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares during the period.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - May alerts:

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May Stock Performance

Shares of BMAY traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,575. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.21. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May has a fifty-two week low of $27.52 and a fifty-two week high of $33.31.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:BMAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.