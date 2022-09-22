Krilogy Financial LLC Buys 7,041 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 141.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,022 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,041 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 1.3% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 1.7% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,618 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 32.1% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 387 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 1.9% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,204 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 0.5% in the first quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,122 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,388,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $2.40 on Thursday, hitting $84.69. 350,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,598,245. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.67 and a 52 week high of $167.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.67. The company has a market cap of $72.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.53.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Applied Materials from $115.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $197.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.38.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.