Krilogy Financial LLC Has $1.57 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,346 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,310 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 39,574 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,596,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $5,674,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,069,721 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $178,291,000 after buying an additional 105,612 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.77.

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $102.96 per share, with a total value of $1,029,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,115.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,312,724.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,115.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,561 shares of company stock valued at $6,374,094. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NKE stock traded down $1.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $98.14. The company had a trading volume of 438,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,027,869. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.81 and a 200-day moving average of $115.99. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $99.53 and a one year high of $179.10. The stock has a market cap of $153.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.45%.

NIKE announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

