Krilogy Financial LLC Has $1.98 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 14,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $7,801,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 42,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 40,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.49. 1,718,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,493,806. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.19 and its 200 day moving average is $66.52. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $58.75 and a 12 month high of $82.00.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.