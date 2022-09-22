Krilogy Financial LLC Increases Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,934 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,819,026 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $21,347,000 after purchasing an additional 362,602 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 18,754 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 38,761 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,284 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,034,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,124,938. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $32.68 and a 12 month high of $57.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.90.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

CMCSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen lowered their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Comcast from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.75.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

