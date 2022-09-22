Krilogy Financial LLC Raises Stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,673 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF makes up about 0.8% of Krilogy Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Krilogy Financial LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $6,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 48,156,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,616,000 after purchasing an additional 24,488,897 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 97.5% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 34,383,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,816,000 after buying an additional 16,972,352 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 142.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,278,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,946,000 after acquiring an additional 10,728,461 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,545,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,715,000 after acquiring an additional 9,233,111 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 108.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,292,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268,354 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

SCHH traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.66. 175,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,406,851. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.73. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $19.92 and a 1-year high of $26.54.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.