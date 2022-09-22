Krilogy Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 119.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,560 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ICE. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,674,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 11,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 144.1% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 12,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 7,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 8,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $267,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,007 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,749. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total value of $172,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,367.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $267,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $93.64. 135,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,297,763. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.08. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.05 and a 12-month high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 25.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on ICE shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.75.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

