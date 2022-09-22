Krilogy Financial LLC Sells 144 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Krilogy Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,499,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,245,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,743 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,296,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,754,941,000 after buying an additional 1,007,442 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,481,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,461,967,000 after buying an additional 146,568 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $558,176,000. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 5,722,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,084,000 after purchasing an additional 140,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

EMR traded down $0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.72. The company had a trading volume of 83,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,602,988. The stock has a market cap of $44.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.53. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $76.16 and a 52 week high of $100.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

